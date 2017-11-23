Drinking Coffee Actually Has Health Benefits, Study Finds

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Drinking coffee may actually be beneficial to your health, according to a new study.

The study, published in the British Medical Journal found three to four cups of coffee a day may help you live longer and protect from some cancers, heart disease, diabetes, liver disease and dementia.

Researchers compared the results of more than 200 studies to determine drinking coffee is more likely to benefit health than harm it.

They caution pregnant women and women at high risk of fractures should limit their coffee consumption.

