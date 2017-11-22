Dolphins QB Cutler Remains In Concussion Protocol

Filed Under: Miami Dolphins, NFL

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler remains in the concussion protocol and is not practicing Wednesday, but he hasn’t yet been ruled out of Sunday’s game at New England.

Coach Adam Gase says he’s taking the quarterback situation day to day. Matt Moore would make his second start of the season if Cutler doesn’t play.

Gase declined to say whether he would consider starting Cutler even if the veteran misses the entire week of practice.

The Dolphins (4-6) take a four-game losing streak to New England.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch