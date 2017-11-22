Man Killed; Police Think He Was Pushed Into Oncoming Traffic

By Oralia Ortega
Filed Under: Local TV, Miami

NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) — North Miami Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man as a homicide after he was struck and killed by a car.

rashard pierce 2 Man Killed; Police Think He Was Pushed Into Oncoming Traffic

Rashard Pierce (Source: Facebook)

Rashard Pierce died Saturday at approximately 7:17 p.m., along the 300 block of N.E. 135th Street.

Police, however, think someone pushed him into oncoming traffic.

“North Miami detectives are investigating the possibility that the victim was pushed into traffic by an unknown black male wearing all dark clothing,” said officials in a media statement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

