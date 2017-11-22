Fox Sports Florida Dropping Long Time Marlins Broadcaster Rich Waltz

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In a season of change for the Miami Marlins, even the television broadcast will go through an overhaul.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Fox Sports Florida is dropping long time Marlins play by play announcer, Rich Waltz.
Waltz had been calling Marlins games for 13 seasons. The move comes two years after popular color commentator Tommy Hutton was let go.
As noted by Jackson, Fox Sports has also dismissed studio hosts Jeff Conine and Preston Wilson. Both are former Marlins players.
According to Jackson, Fox Sports said these moves were the network’s decision, not the Marlins’.