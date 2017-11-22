Despite Increase In Rapes, Florida’s Overall Crime Rate Drops

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – In the first six months of the year, the state’s crime volume dropped two percent compared to the same time period in 2016, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Good news, right?
However, the bad news is that the number of rapes jumped up 8.1 percent from 3,769 to 4,073.
The number of murders statewide declined slightly for the first six months from 561 to 531. But last year’s murder total included the 49 people who were gunned down at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.
There has also been a decline in other types of crimes, such as burglary, robbery, and aggravated assault.
