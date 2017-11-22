Deadly Crash On Airport Expressway

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed, a second seriously injured in a crash on State Road 112/Airport Expressway in Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the driver died on the scene.
A second person was trapped inside the vehicle and due to a complex extrication, a trauma surgeon was called out to perform a partial amputation of his left arm. He was then taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.
A third person in the backseat was not hurt.
All three people in the car were teenagers.
The Florida Highway Patrol said this is the kind of thing they worry about right before the holidays.
“Thanksgiving is the most dangerous holiday in the United States. The day before Thanksgiving, fatal accidents increase by 15 percent. That’s why the Florida Highway Patrol is out here committed to have a high presence and make sure that motorists that are driving to visit their families get there safe,” said FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez
The accident happened around 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the expressway near NW 27th Avenue.
It’s unclear what led to the crash.