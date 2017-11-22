Another Arrested In Death Of Man Found In Burning Car

NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Deputies have arrested a second person in connection to the death of a man found in a burning car at a North Lauderdale park.

Deputies say Johntavis McCoe, 26, and Rougiena Deriveire, 18, are in custody for their alleged involvement in the death of 27-year-old Darren Butler, found dead last week.  

Johntavis McCoe (Courtesy: BSO

McCoe, arrested Tuesday, is facing a charge of first-degree murder. Deriveire is facing the same charge.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies said Butler’s body was found inside the burning car at Bicentennial Park last week.

A search of public records shows Butler was arrested back in May 2016 in Fort Lauderdale on a charge of carrying a weapon in the open. He bonded out a day later.

Neighbors said around the time of the car fire, they heard what they thought were shots being fired.

Deputies say the investigation continues.

Anyone with more information is urged to call Homicide Detective Kevin Forsberg at 954-421-4200.

If you want to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Rougiena Deriveire  (Courtesy: BSO)

