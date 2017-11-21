Trumps To Spend Thanksgiving At Mar-a-Lago

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The First Family will return to South Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Air Force One is expected to touch down Tuesday night in Palm Beach County.
President Donald Trump, the First Lady, and several other family members will celebrate the holiday at Mar-a-Lago.
Transit officials have warned the public that there may be delays on the roads, and with mass transit, due to the visit.
Before the President leaves Washington, however, he has a very important holiday tradition to continue.
Tuesday afternoon, he will present presidential pardons to “Drumstick” and “Wishbone,” the two turkeys participating in this year’s National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony.
After the ceremony, the White House said the turkeys will join “Tater” and “Tot” at the “Gobbler’s Rest” exhibit at Virginia Tech.