Shop Online Safer, Smarter This Holiday Season

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This holiday shopping season, Americans are expected to spend more money online than in stores.

But in the wake of massive hacks like Equifax, many are wondering how safe it is to shop online or on your smartphone?

CNET.com has some tips on how you can shop safer on your computer and mobile device while you’re hunting for deals.

First, try to limit the number of places you type in your credit card details. Payment services like Paypal, Apple Pay, Mastercard Masterpass, and Visa Checkout let you pay across multiple sites.

“Essentially what that does is keeps your credit card information in one place instead of giving it to dozens of different merchants,” said CNET reporter Laura Hautala.

Before you even get to a payment page, look for clues that it’s a legitimate and secure site or app.

“You wanna make sure that there’s that little green closed lock up in the left-hand corner of your screen. If you’re gonna use one of those shopping apps, you have to be really careful that it’s what it claims to be,” said Hautala.

Also, beware of emails promising deals.

“Click through to it from your web browser rather than clicking from an email because there are a lot of scam email,” said Hautala.

Mobile purchases are expected to account for 34 percent of online revenue this holiday shopping season, according to Adobe Analytics. So take advantage of the security features on your phone, like biometrics, to add an extra layer of protection.

“So if you have the ability to use touch ID or another fingerprint or anything like that to keep your information secure so before you have to pay, use that,” said Hautala.

If you’re shopping on the go, don’t be tempted to use public Wi-Fi.

“You should imagine when you’re using a public Wi-Fi network that anyone can see anything you’re sending. It’s better to use your data than public wi-fi when you’re out shopping,” said Hautala.

Taking precautions when shopping online can help stop you from getting more than you bargained for.