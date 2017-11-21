Miami Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz Named Semifinalist For Broyles Award

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – For the second straight year, Miami Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is in the running for the award given to the nation’s top assistant coach.
As announced on Tuesday, Diaz, who also serves as the team’s linebackers coach, is one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award.
Under Diaz, Miami runs an aggressive 4-3 defense and ranks first nationally in sacks (3.8 per game) and fourth in tackles for loss (9.0). The Hurricanes rank 15th nationally in scoring defense at 17.7 points per game allowed. Miami has forced 27 turnovers through 10 games.
The 15 semi-finalists are:
Alabama – Brian Daboll, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Auburn – Kevin Steele, Defensive Coordinator
Clemson – Tony Elliot, Co–Offensive Coordinator, Running Backs
Georgia – Mel Tucker, Defensive Coordinator
Iowa State – Jon Heacock, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties
Miami – Manny Diaz, Defensive Coordinator
Mississippi State – Todd Grantham, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers
Notre Dame – Mike Elko, Defensive Coordinator
Oklahoma – Bill Bedenbaugh, Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line
TCU – Chad Glasgow, Defensive Coordinator
UCF – Troy Walters, Offensive Coordinator
USC – Tee Martin, Offensive Coordinator/WR
Washington – Pete Kwiatkowski, Defensive Coordinator
Washington State – Alex Grinch, Defensive Coordinator / Secondary
Wisconsin – Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator
The list of 15 will be narrowed down to 5 finalists. From the final 5, the 2017 Broyles Award winner will be announced on Tuesday, December 5th in Little Rock, Arkansas.