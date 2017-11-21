In The Recruiting Huddle: Kaleb Boateng – Fort Lauderdale

PLAYER: Kalen Boateng

POSITION: OL

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-4

WEIGHT: 300

SCOUTING: As many are just finding out about this quality line prospect, promoting him as a new player on the radar screen, we have been fortunate to have watched and evaluate his football skills since he began playing at the varsity level over a year ago. Easily one of the fastest-rising “big men” in South Florida, this is certainly an athlete who brings more to the table than just having size. This is one of those talents who has it all – and as colleges continue to watch his progress – in the off season – this will be a prospect that will make plenty of off-season news. Watching him perform, you will be impressed – not just because of his size and strength, but this a student/athlete who has become a leader and one of the top linemen around. With head coach Richard Dunbar and the staff teaching and developing, this will be a player to watch in 2018 – as he will look to lead the Flying Ls into the playoffs. Big time potential!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7534348/kaleb-boateng