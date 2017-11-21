Best Upcoming Pet Adoption Events In Miami

By Katherine Bostick

If you are considering getting a pet, please consider adopting a pet from an animal shelter. Abandoned, lost, and even abused animals currently residing in an animal shelter are needing homes where they can be loved and feel safe. The adoption events listed here are just a few of the many events going on around South Florida in an attempt to find homes for the thousands of pets living in animal shelters in Miami and the surrounding areas. Find your forever friend and give a lonely pet a new chance at a happy life by attending one of the adoption events listed below.

Pet Supermarket Adoption Outreach

Pet Supermarket

12553 Biscayne Blvd.

North Miami, FL 33181

(305) 892-0526

www.humanesocietymiami.org

Date: Nov 25, 2017 at 12 p.m. through 3 p.m.

Pet Supermarket is hosting another pet adoption outreach event for dogs and cats. This outreach event will feature dogs and cats currently being housed at the Humane Society of Greater Miami. The Humane Society shelter is a no-kill shelter and they depend on adoption outreach events like this one to find forever homes for the pets housed at the facility. All pets put up for adoption have had all of their shots and are healthy, loving pets who are hoping to find a home of their own.

P.A.W.S.

Aventura Mall

19501 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura, FL 33180

(385) 935-1110

www.aventuramall.com Date: Dec. 10, 2017 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The Pets Are Worth Saving adoption event has been going on every other Sunday for over 10 years. Aventura Mall and the Humane Society of Greater Miami join together to present some of the animals currently available for adoption. Not only will pets be available for adoption, but pet supplies will also be available for purchase. Give a pet in need the best Christmas present he/she can get: the gift of a forever home. PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend

PetSmart Miami

3101 N. Miami Ave., Suite 110

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 573-8026

www.petsmartcharities.org Date: Nov. 10 through 12, 2017 Four times a year, PetSmart stores across the nation hold a National Adoption Weekend where prospective families can find a furry friend to take home. Local shelters bring their adoptable pets to the store in the hopes that all of the animals will find a forever home. All of the adoptable pets are friendly, loving, and have all their shots. The pets have also been spayed or neutered. So come on down and find your forever friend.

PetSmart Adoption Event At Coral Gables

PetSmart Store

3301 SW 2nd St.

Miami, FL 33145

(305) 448-4403

www.miamidade.gov Date: Dec. 16, 2017 from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Miami-Dade County Animal Services is holding an adoption event at the PetSmart store on 22nd Street in Miami. The shelter holds adoption events every Saturday at various PetSmart stores within the county. Adoption fees vary depending on the age of the dog, but any of the cats require a fee of $35.00 to be adopted. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on vaccinations, and have been microchipped in case they are ever lost. Give yourself an early Christmas present by adopting a dog or cat at the PetSmart Adoption Event at Coral Gables.

The Betsy Hotel Adoption Event

The Betsy Hotel

1440 Ocean Drive

Miami, FL 33139

(305) 418-7124

www.thebetsyhotel.com Date: Dec. 30, 2017 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. On the last Saturday of every month, The Betsy Hotel hosts MIami-Dade Shelter’s HOPE Express event. Dogs and cats from numerous shelters in the area are brought to the hotel in the hopes of finding them all a loving home. The mobile adoption unit aka HOPE Express, will be parked out on Ocean Drive with lots of dogs and cats that want to find new homes. So swing by and take a look at the pets available for adoption. Maybe you will find that one animal that you can connect with and be his/her new best friend.

