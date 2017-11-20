Trump Administration Ending Temporary Protection Status For Haitians

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Haitians living in the United States will be losing their Temporary Protection Status in 2019.

Senior White House officials made the announcement Monday evening.

TPS for Haitians will be delayed 18 months – from January 2018 to July 22, 2019.

There are 59,000 Haitians in the United States on TPS.

The Trump administration officials said they were encouraged by the progress Haiti has made, and thus likely not to get another extension.

When asked if the U.S. will help Haitians get back, officials said there will be continued assistance in making sure Haiti is a safe place.

The senior officials said individuals with child who are U.S. citizens will have to make the decisions for their families based on their status. They added that some can apply for changes in their status and get benefits.

Local lawmakers on both sides of the aisle responded to news of the termination on social media.

The announcement comes two weeks after the Department of Homeland Security ended the protected immigration status of thousands of Central Americans.

