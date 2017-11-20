Hundreds Of Families Get Thanksgiving Meal They Might Not Have Had

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of families got the Thanksgiving that might not have happened for some.

Food by the truckload was brought in to Overtown’s Dorsey Park where hundreds lined up.

“Grateful enough to get a turkey to provide for the family every year,” said attendee Dennis Phillips.

About 500 families with vouchers registered to receive their complete Thanksgiving dinner.

The meal has a mega 12 to 14 pound turkey, fruits, sweet potatoes, yams and vegetables like collard greens.

“It’s very, very important to me,” said attendee.

“Anything that can help, I’m grateful for,” said attendee.

A woman who spoke to CBS4’s Rielle Creighton said she has to feed a family of seven and that the meal she received Monday goes a very long way.

Brightline, the company behind the construction of the high-speed rail in Florida, has done the giveaway for the last three years.

This year, after Irma, they said the need is greater

“We lost a lot of food and what they gave us was helpful but it wasn’t enough,” said one woman waiting in line.

Many grateful for the giveaway saying they have a lot to be thankful for this year.