Police: Person Bites Officer While Being Taken Into Custody

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A person, being taken into custody, reportedly bit an officer while in court.
Miami-Dade Police said a judge had ordered the subject to be taken into custody while in the Metro Justice building Monday afternoon.
When the officer tried to take the person in custody, the person reportedly bit the officer.
That person will now face additional charges on top of the charges they were facing previously.
The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.
Miami Fire Rescue officials say the officer is in stable condition.