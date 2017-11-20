Police: Person Bites Officer While Being Taken Into Custody

Filed Under: Metro Justice Building, Miami-Dade Police, Officer Injured

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A person, being taken into custody, reportedly bit an officer while in court.

Miami-Dade Police said a judge had ordered the subject to be taken into custody while in the Metro Justice building Monday afternoon.

When the officer tried to take the person in custody, the person reportedly bit the officer.

That person will now face additional charges on top of the charges they were facing previously.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

Miami Fire Rescue officials say the officer is in stable condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch