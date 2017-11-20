Lauren’s List: What Not To Buy On Black Friday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 164 million people plan to shop during this upcoming holiday weekend according to the National Retail Federation.

Will you be among the crowds looking for a good bargain this Friday?

If so, there are so things you might want to avoid.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” breaks down the items experts say you should NOT buy on Black Friday.

Fitness Equipment

Retailers won’t really flex their discount muscles on workout gear until the new year when everyone makes those resolutions to start exercising again. DealNews.com only ranks a small percentage of December sports equipment and apparel deals as worthy of its “Editor’s Choice” distinction. Wait until 2018.

Winter Clothing

We don’t always have much use for true “winter weather gear” here in South Florida, but if you need to get your hands on some, it’s best to wait until later in December, or better yet, early next year.

Holiday Decor

Just like you can always buy cheap candy the day after Halloween, the same goes for Christmas lights, trees, and ornaments. Some stores like Target have pre-holiday discounts, but if you want the bargain basement price, hold off until January.

iPhones

With people lining up for hours to buy these new phones at full prices, there’s pretty much no reason for retailers to discount iPhones. By all means, buy one on discount if you see one, but chances of that are pretty slim.

