Hurricanes Maintain No. 2 Rank In AP, Coaches Polls Following Win Over Virginia

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes remain (almost) at the top of both major polls in the nation following their latest victory.

Miami (10-0, 7-0 ACC) defeated conference rival Virginia 44-28 on Saturday to remain undefeated and in control of their own destiny as the postseason nears.

The Hurricanes have now won 15 consecutive games dating back to last season, the longest current streak in the nation.

“I’ve never been head coach and been 10-0,” said Miami coach Mark Richt. “Somebody told me I’ve never been 9-0 so I guess I’ve never been 10-0. It’s a blessing. It’s awesome.”

On Sunday the latest Associated Press poll and Amway Coaches Poll were released, and Miami kept their spot as No. 2 in both.

It’s the second straight week that the Canes were voted as the No. 2 team in both polls.

Miami began the season as a ranked team in each of the polls for the first time since 2010 and have now been ranked in the top 10 of both polls for six straight weeks.

Following their win over Notre Dame nine days ago, Miami climbed five spots from No. 7 to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and six spots in the Coaches Poll from No. 6 to No. 2.

The No. 2 ranking matched the Hurricanes’ highest position in either poll since October of 2003, when they were ranked second in both.

Miami finishes off its regular season schedule on Friday when they face the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-7, 2-5 ACC) at noon from Heinz Field.

Thanks to the schedule changes brought on by Hurricane Irma, this will be the tenth week in a row that the Hurricanes have played this season.

It’s something that Richt and his coaching staff keep in mind as they prepare the team for battle.

“Noon start on Friday, we don’t have a lot of time. Pitt doesn’t either,” Richt said. “These guys know. They know they have to get their rest, take care of their bodies. We, as coaches, have to be wise and not do things to wear them out but still do enough to be prepared. They have to take care of themselves. I told them, ‘We don’t see you 24 hours a day. You’re in charge of resting, you’re in charge of nutrition, you’re in charge of hydrating, you’re in charge of behaving like you’re supposed to behave to give us the best chance to win on Friday.’”

The weather forecast for Friday in Pittsburgh shows clear skies and high temperatures in the mid-40s.

The Panthers are 3-3 at home, with two of the losses coming against ranked opponents.

The game will broadcast nationally on ABC.

Eight days after Miami battles Pittsburgh they’ll head to Charlotte to face the Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship Game on December 2nd.

That matchup could have major ramifications in the College Football Playoff rankings as the Tigers are currently second and Miami is right behind them at No. 3.

The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings will battle for the right to play in the National Championship Game, with two semifinal games taking place on New Years Day.

Updated College Football Playoff rankings will come out on Tuesday night.