Human Remains Found Near Julia Tuttle Causeway

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — A construction worker discovered a decomposing body near the Julia Tuttle Causeway Monday morning, police said.

Around 9 a.m., the worker discovered the remains in a wooded area right off the causeway and called Miami Beach Police.

Officers said it’s the remains of a man that is in the advanced stages of decomposition.

Crime scene investigators and detectives were at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Police said drivers should expect delays and heavy congestion due to the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

