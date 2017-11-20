Honda Recalls 900,000 Odyssey Minivans Due To Issue With Second-Row Seats

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Honda is recalling about 900-thousand Odyssey minivans because of problems with latching their seats.
The vehicle’s second-row seats can be adjusted side-to-side or removed. Honda now says that those seats can tip forward after braking, if they are not properly latched after being adjusted or re-installed.
The company says the problem will not occur is the seats are properly latched.
The recall covers vehicles from the 2011-17 model years. About 800,000 of the affected minivans were sold in the United States.
Honda says that 46-people received minor injuries because of the issue.
The company is working on a way to repair the issue and says it will notify owners when one is available. It will be free. Until then, Honda has put instructions for properly latching the seat on its website for owners.
