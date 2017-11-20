Dolphins Players, Coaches Hand Out 500 Thanksgiving Meals To Local Families

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – With Thanksgiving coming up in a few days, the Miami Dolphins are helping provide holiday meals for hundreds of families.
On Monday a group of Dolphins players and coaches, along with team mascot T.D., the Miami Dolphins Women’s Organization and Hyundai distributed 500 Thanksgiving meals from Publix to South Florida families.
“This event is awesome,” said Dolphins center Mike Pouncey. “To be able to give back to the community, a community that supports us through good, bad and ugly. To be able to put a smile on their face for such a great holiday, it means the world to us to be out here for however long, we’ll be out here handing out turkeys.”
Feeding South Florida selected the participating families from 50 nonprofit agencies. They are from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
All the meals were purchased by Dolphins players, coaches and Hyundai.
In addition to a meal that feeds 7-8 people, each family will was given an opportunity to take phots and get autographs with players.
“It’s all about giving back,” said Dolphins tight end MarQuies Gray. “This is my second year with the Dolphins and both years I brought my family out. Let them get a chance to see what I actually do this for. It’s a great thing that the Dolphins do things like this for the community.”
Each meal includes a turkey, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, stuffing, marshmallow delight and cranberry-orange relish.