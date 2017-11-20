Derek Jeter’s First Trade As Marlins CEO Is With Yankees

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Derek Jeter’s first trade as the CEO of the Miami Marlins was with none other than the New York Yankees.
The Marlins acquired left-hander Caleb Smith and first baseman Garrett Cooper for right-hander Michael King and $250,000 in pool money.
The Yankees had acquired Cooper from Milwaukee on July 13, who made his big league debut the following day. He hit .326 (14 for 43) in 13 games for the Yankees, including a four-hit game at Toronto on Aug. 6, and had five doubles, a triple and six RBIs. The 26-year-old batted .359 in 83 games at Double-A and Triple-A with 18 homers and 84 RBIs.
Smith, also 26, made his big league debut with the Yankees on July 17 and was 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in two starts and seven relief appearances. He was 9-1 with a 2.39 ERA in 17 starts and one relief appearance at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with 97 strikeouts and 28 walks.
King, 22, was 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA in 25 starts and one relief appearance at Class A Greensboro, striking out 106 and walking 21 in 149 innings.
As for the bonus money, the Yankees are positioning themselves to be a top contender to land Japanese star Shohei Ohtani.
The Yankees’ $3.5 million is second in international signing bonus money, putting them behind the Texas Rangers at $3,535,000. Minnesota is third at $3,245,000, followed by Pittsburgh ($2,266,750), Seattle ($1,557,500) and Miami ($1.49 million).
