Ankle Monitor, Home Detention For Child Accused Of Stealing Car

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A child accused of stealing a car from a disabled, elderly woman will be under home detention.

Monday morning, a judge ordered the 12-year-old to remain in home detention for 21 days while wearing an ankle monitor.

Deputies said the child, who will remain unidentified to protect his identity, took the vehicle on a joy ride through Pompano Beach after stealing it from 64-year-old Sarah Jones.

She said she would use the vehicle for her much-needed medical appointments.

Jones told deputies a neighbor told her that a child stole her car.

“They told me it was the kids again who have been victimizing people all over the neighborhood, up and down the streets,” said Jones last week.

Once the child reportedly took her vehicle, he crashed it into a concrete pillar and rod iron gate near NW 25th Ave and NW 13th Street.

The child totaled the vehicle, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

The child’s father spoke out about the incident saying, “I don’t know what happened. I don’t know.”

His father says, “He’s a good kid.”

The child is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash.

He is set to be back in court on December 13th.