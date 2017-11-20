Charlie Rose Accused Of Sexual Harassment

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – TV newsman Charlie Rose is accused of sexual harassment, groping and lewd conduct.
CBS News says it has suspended Rose immediately while it looks into the matter.
PBS has also suspended production and distribution of the “Charlie Rose” show.
The Washington Post is reporting that eight women have come forward claiming Rose made unwanted sexual advances toward them, including lewd phone calls and walking around naked.
The incidents allegedly happened between the 1990s and 2011 and involved work for the “Charlie Rose” show on PBS. Rose is also one of the hosts of “CBS This Morning.”
Rose posted a statement on Twitter: