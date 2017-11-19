Focus On South Florida: Meals on Wheels South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
With less than a week until Thanksgiving, and the official start of the holiday season, we focus on an organization whose mission is to end hunger.
“Meals on Wheels South Florida” provides more than a million meals to more than 10-thousand clients each year.
It relies heavily on volunteers, collaborating with other non-profits and government agencies to feed those in need.
We discuss the huge need, the impact the nonprofit makes, and how people getting involved can make a real difference.
Guests: Mark Adler, Exec. Dir., Meals on Wheels South Florida
Patricia Drada, Meals on Wheels Volunteer