Focus On South Florida: Meals on Wheels South Florida

By Rudabeh Shahbazi
With less than a week until Thanksgiving, and the official start of the holiday season, we focus on an organization whose mission is to end hunger.

“Meals on Wheels South Florida” provides more than a million meals to more than 10-thousand clients each year.

It relies heavily on volunteers, collaborating with other non-profits and government agencies to feed those in need.

We discuss the huge need, the impact the nonprofit makes, and how people getting involved can make a real difference.

Guests:      Mark Adler, Exec. Dir., Meals on Wheels South Florida

                     Patricia Drada, Meals on Wheels Volunteer

