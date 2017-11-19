Teen Idol David Cassidy Remains In Florida Hospital

Filed Under: David Cassidy, Hospitalized, Local TV, Partridge Family

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A well-known celebrity is in a South Florida hospital, waiting for a new organ.

Television and music star David Cassidy remains hospitalized, dealing with multiple organ failure.

Publicist JoAnn Geffen said Sunday in an email that there is “no update” on the medical status of the “Partridge Family” star.

Cassidy had been taken to the hospital on Wednesday. Geffen told The Associated Press on Saturday that he was in a private room, conscious and surrounded by family.

Geffen said there is nothing “imminent” about his condition, and doctors are hoping to “keep him as well as they can until they can find another liver.”

The 67-year-old former teen idol, who lives in the Fort Lauderdale area, said earlier this year that he was struggling with memory loss and that he was ending his 50-year career.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch