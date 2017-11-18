Arrest Made After Woman Is Mugged, Pistol-Whipped On Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Three days after a violent armed robbery on Miami Beach that left a woman gashed and hospitalized, an arrest has been made.

nigel gainey 1 Arrest Made After Woman Is Mugged, Pistol Whipped On Miami Beach

Nigel Gainey, 23. (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections)

Police say Nigel Gainey, 23, is the man seen on security cameras outside of a South Beach restaurant confronting a woman and striking her with a gun, before snatching her purse and running off.

It happened November 14th, around 1:40 a.m., at 1903 Collins Avenue.

The suspect was seen running back across the street and jumping into a getaway vehicle. Police said two other black males were inside.

Days later, Gainey was picked out of a photo lineup for the crime, according to his arrest report. He denied being involved.

Gainey faces a charge of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

