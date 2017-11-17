Suspect Wanted For Shooting Pregnant Woman, Killing Child

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities are searching for a Miami man suspected of shooting a pregnant woman, which ultimately ended up in the unborn child’s death.
Wayne D. Collier is wanted for the first degree murder of 12-day-old “Baby Bowen” and the attempted first degree murder of her mother, 27-year-old Heidy Bowen.
Bowen was shot in northwest Miami-Dade on November 3rd, around 5 a.m., at 1945 N.W. 49th Street. Police were alerted to the gunfire by the county’s Shots Spotter system, which registered six gunshots, they said.
Arriving officers found the visibly pregnant Bowen with three gunshot wounds to her head and neck area and rushed her to the hospital in critical condition. The baby passed away less than two weeks later.
Anyone with information on Collier’s whereabouts should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Anonymous tipsters can earn up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest.