Match Made In Heaven: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tennis superstar Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian have tied the knot.
The two were married in New Orleans Thursday night, according to Entertainment Tonight.
The Australian Open tweeted a “just married” video montage to congratulate the couple.
Wedding of the year? Congratulations @serenawilliams and @alexisohanian from the #AusOpen family and friends 🎊 pic.twitter.com/v2wFJ03xSW
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) November 17, 2017
The wedding had a Beauty and the Beast theme and took place at the Contemporary Arts Center.
Their two-month-old daughter, Alexis, was in attendance, along with close friends and family — including Serena’s sister, Venus. Entertainment Tonight reported that Beyonce and Jay-Z were there along with Eva Longoria, Ciara, and Kelly Rowland.
The couple started dating in 2015 and announced their engagement last December.