Match Made In Heaven: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tennis superstar Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian have tied the knot.

The two were married in New Orleans Thursday night, according to Entertainment Tonight. 

The Australian Open tweeted a “just married” video montage to congratulate the couple.

The wedding had a Beauty and the Beast theme and took place at the Contemporary Arts Center.

Their two-month-old daughter, Alexis, was in attendance, along with close friends and family — including Serena’s sister, Venus. Entertainment Tonight reported that Beyonce and Jay-Z were there along with Eva Longoria, Ciara, and Kelly Rowland.

The couple started dating in 2015 and announced their engagement last December.

