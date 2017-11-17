Roger Stone Denies Involvement In Al Franken Scandal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hours before allegations of sexual misconduct were publicly-leveled against Senator Al Franken, Roger Stone, a self-described master of the political dark arts, suggested he knew the attack on the Minnesota Democrat was about to be made.

A Twitter account linked to the on-again, off-again Trump adviser posted a quote from Stone in the early hours Thursday morning that read: “Roger Stone says it’s Al Franken’s `time in the barrel’. Franken next in long list of Democrats to be accused of `grabby’ behavior.”

QUOTE: Roger Stone says it’s Al Franken’s “time in the barrel”. Franken next in long list of Democrats to be accused of “grabby” behavior. — Enter The Stone Zone (@stonezonetweets) November 16, 2017

The item was posted at 1:21 am, less than four hours before the accusation by Leeann Tweeden, became public. Tweeden, a radio news host for KABC in Los Angeles, claimed in an article online that that Franken had “kissed and groped” her without her consent during a USO Tour in December 2006.

In an interview with CBS4 Miami, Stone denied he played any role in the accusation being made against Franken.

“I had no hand in it at all,” he told CBS4’s Jim DeFede. “It’s really quite simple; I have excellent sources like most journalists. I reported something because a source of mine, within the Fox network, told me about this and I reported it. I have not spoken to Ms. Tweeden or any of her representatives.”

Stone has been banned from Twitter after a series of highly offensive Tweets against a variety of individuals in the media.

“I myself do not have a voice on Twitter,” he said, adding that he relies on others to post comments he makes through his blog or on the program InfoWars.

The Franken post harkened to another post by Stone, predicting it would be John Podesta’s “time in the barrel” just before the release of Podesta’s emails on WikiLeaks. Stone maintained the post was not about the emails but about a story he was preparing on Podesta.