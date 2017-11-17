RADAR 12: Seniors Making One Last Impression

As the season is now winding down – teams like Miramar, Norland and Nova are thinking about the first round of the playoffs – and what each could have done better to win last week.

On the other side of the coin, you have Coral Gables, Archbishop McCarthy and Braddock – all programs that had their opportunities to reach the playoffs – but fell short.

What happens now is many of those prospects are all in the same boat as we head toward the end of November. Whether you are senior, junior, sophomore or freshman – this is when making the playoffs makes no difference. This next nine months is all about promoting and showcasing talents – in hopes of getting a college scholarships.

What we have done throughout this past season is bring you football talent. Many of them who still do not have offers – but all have benefitted from the experience of being in that spotlight.

South Florida is an area of the country that major talent is everywhere. No matter what school you go to, there is always going to be someone who can make an impact at the next level – and beyond.

Today – with the second round of the state playoffs getting started – here are a few prospects who continue to be flying beneath the radar. But do keep in mind that things change all the time.

2019 – Rayquan Berry, RB/Slot, Coral Gables. A tremendous talent who has shown, from the beginning, that he is ready to compete. With one year left, expect this offseason to be one that will help expose this tremendous talent. Everyone who has watched him continues to be impressed. He is a solid player who has been making major strides.

2018 – La’Darius Bolden, OL, Miramar. Watching the Patriots a number of times this season, the line was easily one of the most improved parts of the team. With tremendous coaching aboard, here is one of the seniors who truly used it to his advantage. Coaches were very impressed by his work ethic – and by the end of the season, he is was making some progress and showcasing some skills. He is definitely someone to watch.

2018 – Alec Carr, QB, Miami Norland. When we watched him three years ago as a sophomore at Dade Christian, this was one of the top all-around talents we had the chance to see. A versatile football player, this quality team leader was a linebacker as well – which shows why he had so much success the past two seasons for the Vikings. While he has interest, this is one of those players that put himself in a position to get more in the weeks to come. Solid young man.

2020 – Ethan Corbijn, WR, Fort Lauderdale Archbishop McCarthy. The next big time receiver talent is here – and for the past year – he has been getting himself ready for the future. After a very successful sophomore season, it is now back to work, getting himself bigger an stronger – as well as working on his pass-catching. Sly Johnson of Premier Athletes, who knows a little bit about the receiver position, believes this is “the next star attraction!”

2018 – Devontae Harris, RB, Davie Nova. Along with USF-bound Shawn Peterson, this was among the best 1,2 running back combinations anywhere – and if you have watched Harris play – it’s hard to imagine that the offers are not there. He is a gamer, who loves to play the sport and does come from some impressive bloodlines. This is a very gifted young man who has made solid contributions to this program. This is a quick, strong and smart student/athlete.

2018 – Daniel Velazco, SS/WR, Miami Braddock. If you watched this program play this season, you already know that this was a very talented group that just missed making the playoffs. On a team with many contributors, this versatile prospect made a solid impact for this program on both sides of the ball. He can be a huge asset for any program. This is yet another football talent that needs to be watched – again, colleges!

