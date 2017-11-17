‘People’ Magazine Named This Chef One Of The Sexiest In The U.S.

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida’s own Chef José Mendín now has another title – one of the “Sexiest Male Chefs in America.”
The chef and restaurateur, who rose to fame as part of Miami’s Pubbelly Boys group, was given the title by ‘People’ magazine this week – making him the only South Florida chef to be part of the 2017 issue.
“It’s not something I would’ve ever expected, but I’m really flattered to be included,” said Mendín about his new title.
Chef Mendín now heads Food Comma Hospitality Group which oversees local favorites like Pubbelly Sushi, Pubbelly Noodle Bar and Baja Bao House.
Their newest addition is called Habitat. It’s located at the 1 Hotel South Beach and has Michelin starred Spanish chef Angel Palacios as Chef de Cuisine.
This is a first for Mendín but not the first time he’s honored for his work.
He was nominated for the highly-acclaimed James Beard award for five years straight.
Chef Mendín is joining the magazine’s sexiest list.
Earlier this week, ‘People’ named country singer Blake Shelton as the sexiest man alive for 2017.