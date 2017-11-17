Jameis Winston Denies Accusations Of Groping Uber Driver

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA BAY (CBSMiami) — Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston is facing allegations of sexual misconduct toward an Uber driver.

Winston is accused of grabbing the female driver’s crotch during a trip to Arizona in 2016, less than a year before he settled a civil lawsuit filed by a former Florida State University student who accused him of rape.

Buzzfeed News reported the NFL’s Special Counsel is now investigating the driver’s claim.

Winston released a statement Friday denying the accusations, just as he says he did at the time of the alleged incident.

“The story falsely accuses me of making inappropriate contact with this driver,” his statement read. “I believe the driver was confused as to the number of passengers in the car and who was sitting next to her. The accusation is false, and given the nature of the allegation and increased awareness and consideration of these types of matters, I am addressing this false report immediately. At the time of the alleged incident, I denied the allegations to Uber, yet they still decided to suspend my account.”

Winston added that he supports the “national movement to raise awareness and develop better responses to the concerns of parties who find themselves in these types of situations.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also released a statement, saying, in part: “We are in the process of obtaining further information regarding today’s media report. We take these matters seriously and are fully supportive of the investigation that is being conducted by the NFL.”