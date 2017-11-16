Twitter Begins Removing Verification Badges For Rule Breakers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — Twitter is starting to remove verifications for some users. The verification program gives celebrities, journalists and other well-known figures a recognizable blue check mark on their account.
It indicates that Twitter has confirmed the user’s identity.
Last week, Twitter said guidelines were being updated due to confusion that verifications were endorsements.
Now the company says any user who tweets content promoting hate or violence could get kicked out of the program.
Some white nationalists and far-right figures have already had their accounts banned or unverified.
Twitter said they will continue reviewing accounts for any other violations.
They have also stopped accepting public submissions for verification.
