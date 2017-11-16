Police Surprise Drivers With Turkeys Instead Of Tickets

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Drivers in Miami Gardens were able to breathe a sigh of relief after getting pulled over by police Thursday morning. Instead of handing out tickets for traffic violations, like speeding, officers presented drivers with Thanksgiving turkeys instead.
Officers asked for a driver’s license and registration, but instead of returning with tickets, unsuspecting drivers were given the holiday treats instead.
More than 70 donated turkeys were given away during the turkey vs. tickets giveaway.
“This is the time of giving and it’s always good to give back,” said Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. “It’s not always about enforcing the law, sometimes it’s about giving a helping hand to someone that needs it.”
Chief Noel-Pratt has been in Miami Gardens for over 20 years and wants to give back to the community that supports them all year long.
Walmart in Miami Gardens and Publix are responsible for donating the turkeys to the police department and the community as way to give thanks.
“Miami Gardens Police is part of our community and they support us here in the store,” explained Walmart Manager Gary Swogger. “We wanted to be involved in paying that support back to them while at the same time doing something that would help the community.”
Drivers, anxious and nervous after first being pulled over, were relieved and thankful for the hefty sized turkeys instead of tickets.