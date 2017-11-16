Trump To Spend Thanksgiving At ‘Winter’ White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) – His South Florida hiatus is over. President Donald Trump is expected to spend Thanksgiving at his winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach. It is a family tradition since before he was elected President.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a VIP Movement Notification for Palm Beach, flagging dates between Nov. 21 and 26 for flight restrictions.

The White House has not confirmed the President’s travel plans.

Trump spent seven weekends at Mar-a-Lago this year, including two meetings with world leaders such as China’s President Xi Jinping in April and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in February.

