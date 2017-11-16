Taste Of The Town: Creative Ideas For Thanksgiving Day Side Dishes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNNY ISLES (CBSMiami) — It’s Chef Kurtis Jantz’s Thanksgiving Day table of side dishes at Neomi’s Grill on Sunny Isles Beach, a warm and inviting eatery serving contemporary Florida cuisine with a Miami twist.
We asked the award-winning chef to think outside the traditional turkey-day menu and give us some creative ideas for sensational side plates.
For more info on Neomi’s Grill and their Thanksgiving Day menu, check out their website.
Here are three recipes to try at home:
Calabaza & Roasted Corn Soup
- Yield approximately 8 cups soup (depending on size of Calabaza)
- ½ each medium-sized Calabaza pumpkin, peeled, seeded and cut in 1-inch cubes
- 1 each medium-sized white onion, small diced
- 8 cloves garlic minced
- 12 ears fresh corn, husks removed
- 6 Tb. butter, cut in cubes
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 cup chicken stock
- 2 Tb. chives, sliced thin for garnish
- ½ cup crème fraiche
- Kosher salt and white pepper to taste
- Using a greased sheet pan, melt 2 Tb. butter and toss with the cubed Calabaza and a small amount of salt and roast in a 400ºF oven until lightly golden brown. Remove and cool to room temperature.
- Reserve 1 cup of the roasted cubed Calabaza, and puree the rest of it till smooth in a blender. Strain and reserve.
- For corn, melt 2 Tb. butter and brush all ears of corn. Lay on sheet pan and roast at 400ºF until lightly golden brown. Remove from oven and cools to room temperature. Remove corn kernels from the cob and reserve.
- In a medium-sized stock pot over medium-high heat, melt 2 Tb. butter and sweat garlic and onions until tender, do not brown.
- Add corn and sauté for 2 minutes.
- Add heavy cream and chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Season lightly with salt and white pepper. Stir in Calabaza puree and bring to a simmer for 5 minutes, stirring continually so the bottom does not burn.
- Adjust seasoning as necessary with salt and white pepper. Remove from heat and serve. Soup can be made 2-3 days in advance and gently reheated to a simmer for 5 minutes, stirring continually.
- To serve, add 1 cup soup to a bowl, garnish with reserved roasted Calabaza, crème fraiche and chives.
Candied Calabaza
- Yields approximately 12 servings
- 1 each medium Calabaza pumpkin, skin and seeds removed, cut in 2-inch cubes
- 5 cups water
- 2 cups brown sugar, packed
- 1/3 cup Florida orange blossom honey
- 8 Tb. butter, sliced in cubes
- 2 tsp. 5-spice (found in most Asian groceries) or pumpkin pie spice can be substituted
- 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- In a dutch oven or large oven proof pot, add ingredients except for Calabaza and bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer for 2-3 minutes.
- Fold in Calabaza and make sure syrup is covering and place in a 400ºF oven for about 45 minutes.
- Every 15 minutes, basting with the syrup and slightly stirring. Cook just until Calabaza is fork-tender.
- Serve
Seminole Succotash
- Yield approximately 4 cups
- 4 Tb. Olive oil
- 4 clove Garlic, minced
- 1 each Yellow onion, small diced
- 1 cup Baby lima beans (fresh frozen), thawed
- 1 cup black beans, cooked and chilled (canned are fine)
- 1 cup fresh corn kernels
- 1 cup grape tomatoes or cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- ½ cup scallions, sliced thin
- ¼ cup cilantro, chopped
- Kosher salt & pepper to taste
- In a hot sauté pan, heat oil and sweat onions and garlic, do not brown, for one minute.
- Add lima beans and black beans and sauté for another 30 seconds.
- Add corn, tomatoes and scallions and sauté for another 30 seconds.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Remove from heat and fold in cilantro.
- Serve immediately.
One Comment
Like this recipe! Will try it . Thanks 😍👌