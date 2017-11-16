Miami Heat’s Okaro White Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Heat forward Okaro White is out indefinitely after breaking his left foot in practice on Tuesday.
On Thursday, White underwent successful surgery, according to a Heat press release:
The Miami HEAT announced today that forward Okaro White underwent successful surgery to repair a fifth metatarsal fracture in his left foot. The 85-minute procedure was performed by Dr. Thomas San Giovanni and HEAT team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute at Doctors Hospital. A timetable for his return has not been set.
White has appeared in six games (four starts) with the HEAT this season averaging 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.3 minutes while shooting 43.8 percent from the field.
Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel shared some insight as to how White’s absence will affect the lineup.
The Heat will next face the Washington Wizards on the road, Friday night at 7:00 PM.