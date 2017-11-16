Goo Goo Dolls, Big Head Todd & The Monsters To Headline Dolphins DCC VII Finish Line Celebration

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Dolphins Cancer Challenge is coming up in a few months and a big announcement has been made regarding some of the entertainment.

The DCC announced Thursday that the Goo Goo Dolls and Big Head Todd & The Monsters will headline the DCC VII Finish Line Celebration.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 10th, at Hard Rock Stadium, with general admission tickets available for $25 at DolphinsCancerChallenge.com.

All proceeds from the concert will be part of the gift given to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami.

The DCC has raised over $22.5 million since it’s inception, with 100% of participant-raised funds going to Sylvester.

The Kickoff Part for DCC VII is happening on Friday, February 9th with the DCC signature event following on Saturday.

It will include five bike routes through South Florida and a 5K run/walk.

All routes will finish at Hard Rock Stadium, where the concert will take place.

Miami Dolphins players and alumni will join cancer survivors at the Survivor Opening Act, which opens the concert event.

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge is the single largest fundraiser in the NFL.

