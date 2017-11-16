‘Give Miami Day’ Offers You The Chance To Help Your Community

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Today is Give Miami Day!
It’s a 24-hour online giving event where nearly 700 local nonprofits are the beneficiaries.
Gifts can be made on the website at givemiamiday.org.
Starting at midnight, they started to accept donations.
The minimum amount you can donate is $25.
You can choose where you want the donation to go.
Last year, more than $9 million was raised for more than 660 local nonprofits.
The event, which ends at midnight, is run by the Miami Foundation.