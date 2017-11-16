‘Give Miami Day’ Offers You The Chance To Help Your Community

Filed Under: Give Miami Day, Good News, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Today is Give Miami Day!

It’s a 24-hour online giving event where nearly 700 local nonprofits are the beneficiaries.

Gifts can be made on the website at givemiamiday.org.

Starting at midnight, they started to accept donations.

The minimum amount you can donate is $25.

You can choose where you want the donation to go.

Last year, more than $9 million was raised for more than 660 local nonprofits.

The event, which ends at midnight, is run by the Miami Foundation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch