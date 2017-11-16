Stores Opening On Thanksgiving For Black Friday Shoppers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Thanksgiving about a week away, thoughts are turning to turkey and shopping but not necessarily in that order.

For some, the Black Friday shopping ritual is as important, if not more, than a turkey with all the fixins on Thanksgiving.

For those who plan to head out, here’s a look at what major retailers have said about their hours for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Best Buy

Best Buy will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will stay open until 1 a.m. Friday. Doors reopen that day at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. A first round of deals will be available November 8-11. Best Buy Black Friday Ad

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will remain open until 2 a.m. Friday. The stores will reopen at 5 a.m. that day and will remain open until 10 p.m.

JCPenney

JCPenney will open at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Its stores will stay open until 10 p.m. the following day. Online sale prices will start four days ahead, on November 19.

Kmart

Kmart stores will open at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Some stores will close at midnight or 2 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 6 a.m.

Macy’s

Macy’s will open most of its full department stores at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The company is also highlighting deals that will only be available at certain hours. Macy’s Black Friday Ad

Office Depot

Office Depot and OfficeMax stores won’t be open on Thanksgiving. Instead, doors will open at 7:45 a.m. on Friday. Online deals will start at 12:01 a.m. ET Thanksgiving Day. Office Depot & OfficeMax Black Friday Ad

PetSmart

PetSmart will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Doorbuster deals will run from open until noon.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, and the store says sales prices will be valid through that Sunday while supplies last. Online sales begin at midnight on Thanksgiving.

Sears

Sears says most of its stores will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, though some will be closed for the holiday. All stores will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Target

Target’s Black Friday event starts at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. New this year: Stores will close that night at midnight and reopen Friday at 6 a.m. Target Black Friday Ad

Toys “R” Us

Toys “R” Us will open its doors at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and the store will stay open until 11 p.m. Friday. The company also has several pre-Black Friday deals offered through its catalog.

Walmart

Walmart will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving in-store, but you can shop all day online on Black Friday. Walmart Black Friday Ad

(©2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)