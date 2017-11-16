Stores Opening On Thanksgiving For Black Friday Shoppers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Thanksgiving about a week away, thoughts are turning to turkey and shopping but not necessarily in that order.
For some, the Black Friday shopping ritual is as important, if not more, than a turkey with all the fixins on Thanksgiving.
For those who plan to head out, here’s a look at what major retailers have said about their hours for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.
Best Buy
Best Buy will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will stay open until 1 a.m. Friday. Doors reopen that day at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. A first round of deals will be available November 8-11. Best Buy Black Friday Ad
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Dick’s stores will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and will remain open until 2 a.m. Friday. The stores will reopen at 5 a.m. that day and will remain open until 10 p.m.
JCPenney
JCPenney will open at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Its stores will stay open until 10 p.m. the following day. Online sale prices will start four days ahead, on November 19.
Kmart
Kmart stores will open at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will stay open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Some stores will close at midnight or 2 a.m. on Friday and reopen at 6 a.m.
Macy’s
Macy’s will open most of its full department stores at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The company is also highlighting deals that will only be available at certain hours. Macy’s Black Friday Ad
Office Depot
Office Depot and OfficeMax stores won’t be open on Thanksgiving. Instead, doors will open at 7:45 a.m. on Friday. Online deals will start at 12:01 a.m. ET Thanksgiving Day. Office Depot & OfficeMax Black Friday Ad
PetSmart
PetSmart will be closed on Thanksgiving and will open on Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Doorbuster deals will run from open until noon.
Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club opens at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, and the store says sales prices will be valid through that Sunday while supplies last. Online sales begin at midnight on Thanksgiving.
Sears
Sears says most of its stores will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving, though some will be closed for the holiday. All stores will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.
Target
Target’s Black Friday event starts at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. New this year: Stores will close that night at midnight and reopen Friday at 6 a.m. Target Black Friday Ad
Toys “R” Us
Toys “R” Us will open its doors at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and the store will stay open until 11 p.m. Friday. The company also has several pre-Black Friday deals offered through its catalog.
Walmart
Walmart will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving in-store, but you can shop all day online on Black Friday. Walmart Black Friday Ad
