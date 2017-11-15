Searching For Consistency, Heat Host Wizards In First Half Of Home-And-Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been a while since the Miami Heat have played a home game.
Fresh off a six-game road trip that spanned two weeks, the 6-7 Heat will look to get back .500 when they host the Southeast Division leading Washington Wizards.
The same two teams will face-off in the second half of a home-and-home on Friday night in D.C.
It’s been somewhat of a frustrating season for Miami so far.
The Heat have been a solid first half team but they have struggled to close games out.
Through 13 games Miami has only outscored their opponent in the second half once.
While the Heat actually surrender less points during the second half (50.3) than the first half (51.5), they score almost 10 points less after halftime (54.4 first half, 46.5 second half).
It’s an issue that will certainly need to be addressed as the season progresses and head coach Erik Spoelstra figures out his rotation.
Defensively, the Heat have been very solid overall. They rank third in the Eastern Conference in points allowed, giving up 103.1 per game.
They’ll be tested against the high-scoring Wizards, who lead the East with a scoring average of 111.4 points per game. Only the Golden State Warriors put up more points (119.6).
FAST BREAK
- Heat center Hassan Whiteside is averaging 15.0 points and 13.0 rebounds over his last five games, adding 12 blocks and 8 steals during that span.
- The Wizards are beginning a stretch in which they will play 11 of their next 14 games on the road.
- Miami has won just one of their past four home games.
- Goran Dragic has made 18 consecutive free throws over the Heat’s last four games. His last miss from the charity stripe came during the first half of Miami’s loss at Golden State nine days ago.