Pope Francis Given A Lamborghini, Plans To Give It Away

VATICAN CITY, ITALY (CBSMiami) – Pope Francis has a new luxury sports car but he’s getting ready to give it away.

Italian luxury carmaker Lamborghini donated a custom car model “Huracan” to the pope.

The car has been customized with the papal colors of gold and white.

The event took place outside the pope’s residence.

The car will be auctioned by Sotheby’s and the proceeds will go to three charities sustained by Pope Francis.

Proceeds will go towards the return of Christians in Iraq, for women who are victims of human trafficking and prostitution and to aid African women and children.

