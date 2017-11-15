Knowing What Not To Recycle Just As Important, Says Waste Management

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BROWARD (CBSMiami) — Backed up to the Everglades in Broward County sits the Reuter Recycling Facility, the largest single-stream recycling facility in the southeast.
Inside you’ll find piles of material floor to ceiling waiting to be loaded into the sorter, turning trash into aluminum, cardboard, and plastic cube.
The 15th of November marks “America Recycles Day” with the hope that “People take today and look into recycling education, what are the correct things to recycle and certainly look into things you shouldn’t put into your recycling bin,” said Shiraz Kashar, Outreach and Education Specialist for Florida’s Waste Management.
Waste Management is the nation’s largest residential recycler and are educating residents on what to put into that recycle bin. But making sure to know what not to put in is just as important.
“When individuals put plastic bags, hoses, or Christmas Lights in, this slows down the process and also puts our workers at risk,” said Kashar. “Especially if they have to pull out any of those contaminants.”
Too many contaminants visible before or during an inspection will lead to a load of material being sent back out and to the landfill.
Kashar hopes America Recycles Day helps residents remember their organization’s motto, “Recycle often and recycle right.”