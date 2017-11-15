Sunrise Job Fair Offering Up +3,000 Positions

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Are you looking for a job? An event is offering up more than 3,000 to choose from.
More than 60 companies are taking part in a free job fair Thursday at the BB&T Center.
They’re looking to fill thousands of positions in various industries from retail to sports to law enforcement to the restaurant industry.
Some companies taking part include the Florida Panthers, City of Sunrise, Winn-Dixie, Fort Lauderdale Police, Pollo Tropical, Aldi, Rick Case Automotive, Cintas and Geico, among others.
Those wanting to attend should pre-register by clicking here.
The event, located at One Panther Parkway, will start at 10 a.m. and run through 2 p.m.