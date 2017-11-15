PLAYER: Jonathan St-Jacque

POSITION: OLB/DE

SCHOOL: Homestead

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 205

SCOUTING: By now, if you follow high school football in South Florida, you already know that there are dozens of prospects who fly under the radar. With so much talent to choose from, some very impressive football players never get the attention they deserve. Here is definitely one of those quality football players, who had a tremendous season for a Bronco team that qualified for the playoffs for the first time in several years. A versatile defensive player who will be among the best in South Florida for 2018. St-Jacque is a very good football player who runs well, is strong and makes plays. He is indeed one of those athletes who will be someone who is going to be watched and evaluated during the offseason. He is also a quality young man off the field as well. Keep your eye on this football talent. There is no doubt that he will make some noise next season.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6773435/jonathan-st-jacque