PLAYOFF SPOTLIGHT: Southridge Still Defending That 8A Title

It goes without saying that when you are talking about the Southridge Spartans, it is fair to say that they are indeed back.

Coming off a state championship last season, this program – under the direction of veteran head coach Billy Rolle – is stacked with big time talent and playmakers.

While a generation or two grew up without the Spartans being the top football dogs in town – a quick look into the past, during the 1990’s – will reveal a program that dominated and fed colleges with as many difference makers as any other team in the country.

What the Spartans represented were elite athletes and football prospects who turned heads. If you lived in and around South Miami Heights, this is where you wanted to be.

Flash forward a few decades – and while the talent that still lives in the region is among the best around, Rolle and his assistant coaches have given this program a huge boost in becoming that power again.

Coming off the first round win against Belen Jesuit last Friday afternoon, 35-14, this is a team eager to show that those tough losses to Cardinal Gibbons and Carol City – and the painful setback to South Dade – can be put in the past.

To get back to Camping World Stadium, the Spartans will have to go through a much improved and very talented Miami High team – which is one point from being undefeated.

While that matchup will not determine the future, it will indeed showcase two very solid teams – with Stingarees’ head coach Sedrick Irvin being the centerpiece, having played at both schools.

THE TALENT IS AT ANOTHER LEVEL

Like last season the Spartans were loaded with major college talent, and this year is certainly much of the same – with top-flight athletes on both sides of the ball.

Here are some of the athletes on this team who make them go:

2018 – Randy Charlton, DE. This three year starter is among the best in the state this season. With several colleges showing interest, he is well on his way to the next level. Loves playing this game.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4754678/randy-charlton

2018 – Michael Cox, QB. In three years as a starting quarterback in his school, Michael has two district championships, three post season appearances and a state title. This is a very underrated talent who just wins – and had very few offers!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5410426/michael-cox-jr

2018 – Darren Davis, Jr., RB. The son of a Miami-Dade County legend has carved out his own success this season – as true offensive threat for the Spartans. Power, speed and the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield have made him a must get. Solid player.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5001311/darren-davis-jr

2018 – Jordan Dillard, Athlete. There may not be a better all-around football player in the state. This is someone who not only can make a difference as a receiver, but also in the secondary – and by the way – he may have the best punting average in the state of Florida – well over 40 yards!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6268187/jordan-dillard

2018 – James Head, DE. When it comes to looking at this impress talent, all you see is someone who makes plays all over the place. This Indiana commitment is quick, strong and can take over a game. He is indeed one of the best you will watch.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5314574/james-head-jr

2019 – Diamante Howard, OLB. Ever since he arrived in high school, this one time youth football standout has done just about everything expected. A University of Miami commitment, his talent level is amazing. A former middle school wrestler standout, his athletic ability is through the roof.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4641154/diamante-howard

2019 – Chris McDonald, Jr. Last year, there were some impressive football players in the secondary for the Spartans, but this quality talent, as a sophomore, was as productive as anyone. A Southern Mississippi commitment, there are very few who make as many important plays as Chris.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6634835/christopher-mcdonald-jr

2018 – Mark Pope, WR. If you are a football fan and do not know who this is, you may need to pay attention a little bit more. What this gifted athletes is – and has been for a long time – is a playmaker and someone that every big time school – such as on the rise Miami, where he is committed to, should have on its roster. He does it all and will do the same at the next level as well.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6634835/christopher-mcdonald-jr

2018 – Delone “DJ” Scaife, OL. What the University of Miami has long been searching for is linemen who are big, strong, tough and athletic – and when this impressive young men pledged his mind and talents to the U, it was another piece in a puzzle that is only coming together nicely. Dominating player with the right kind of nasty.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5271496/delone-scaife-jr

2018 – Daquris Wiggins, WR. If you are a University of Miami fan, watching the Spartans play may be something you may want to do this week. Here is yet another commitment. One who has long been a future Hurricane standout. Here is a true talent who only has gotten better in each of the four years.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4752954/daquris-wiggins

SPARTANS IN THE SPOTLIGHT

2018 – Chamari Burton, WR

2018 – Traquan Butler, DB

2018 – Travis Carter, DT

2018 – Nico Cortes, LB

2018 – Andre Dennis, NG

2020 – Naquan Fagan, LB

2018 – Andre Foster, WR

2018 – Gregory Franklin, DE/OLB

2019 – Darren Bledsoe-Glover, DB/WR

2019 – Johnathan Howe, OC

2018 – Chamal Hunter, WR

2018 – Herman Jackson, DB

2019 – Jaheim Jerry, WR

2019 – Joshua Johnson, OL

2019 – Xavier Johnson, II, WR

2019 – Dameko Labon, LB

2018 – Jorge Martinez, OL

2018 – Clinton Moore, RB

2019 – Matthew Moulton, LB

2019 – Courtney Reese, RB

2018 – Ka’Ron Sims, FS

2019 – Joe Smith, LB

2019 – Kewanaqui Smith, S

2019 – Marcus Strong, OT

2019 – Joshua Torres, OC

2019 – Jeffery Williams, S

2019 – Kirk Williams, LB

2018 – Malcolm Williams, OL

2018 – Leonard Wooten, LB

Catch the South Florida High Sports Radio Show each Monday night (9-10) on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!