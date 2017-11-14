Exclusive: Detectives Searching Hollywood Home In Connection To Killing Of Ollie The Dog

By Joan Murray
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood Police are actively searching a home in connection to the killing of a pit bull.

Crime scene tape went up around a triplex unit in the 1900 block of Lee Street on Tuesday.

Officers could be seen pulling items out of the back unit, putting them on a table under a blue tent.

ollie pit bull stabbed Exclusive: Detectives Searching Hollywood Home In Connection To Killing Of Ollie The Dog

Ollie was stabbed over 50 times, stuffed in a suitcase and left to die. (Source: CBS4)

Neighbors said they’ve been told this is connected to the vicious killing of Ollie the dog.

The pit bull mix was found stabbed over 50 times and stuffed in a blue suitcase back in early October.

Since Ollie’s death, the reward has grown to more than $40,000 for information leading to the killer. And posters were placed all over the neighborhood.

Kristen Bagarozza and her boyfriend found Ollie in the suitcase at a vacant house on Lee Street, close to where police are searching.

The hope now is that police are a step closer to finding who did this to Ollie and why.

