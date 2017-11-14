Miami Candidate Swore To Have Lived In Miami But Voted In Kendall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — While Miami City Commission candidate Alfie Leon swore to have lived in a Miami high rise from June of 2012 to March of 2016, he actually remained registered to vote in a Kendall precinct, CBS4 News has confirmed.

On his “Affidavit of Candidate” for Miami Commission, Leon signed a sworn statement saying he had lived at 1861 NW South River Drive in Miami until moving to Little Havana in April, 2016.

Voter registration documents reveal, however, that Leon continued to be registered to vote with a Kendall address of 10760 SW 124th Street. Records show Leon voted in the Kendall precinct three times, in 2012 and 2014, while apparently living in the Miami address he swore to on his qualifying form.

Related: Controversial Miami Political Figure Facing New Blood In Runoff

If Leon voted in the Kendall district while living in Miami, he voted in State House and State Senate races, and perhaps other contests he presumably was not entitled to vote on.

Leon faces a runoff election next Tuesday for a Miami District 3 commission seat.

His opponent, former Miami Mayor Joe Carollo, said the sworn statements and apparently improper votes by Leon illustrate that he is running against a “corrupt” candidate with “no respect for the law and a disregard for the democratic process.”

Carollo said that an “official” investigation is underway into Leon’s sworn statement and voting history but would not name an investigating agency.

“Mr. Leon has committed some very serious crimes,” Carollo said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference. “Crimes that prevent him from holding office in the city of Miami.”

Leon declined an interview with CBS4 News but issued a statement saying, in part, “Loco Joe is at it again. Every election sees Crazy Joe hold an eleventh hour news conference with false allegations. Like almost every student in this country, I remained registered to vote at my dad’s home.”

Elections officials say the student exception to changing registration generally applies to young people living in dorms, or going to class out of town who want to keep their registration at home. Whether a grown man living in a riverfront high rise would be exempt is not clear. Miami-Dade Superintendent of Elections Christina White said residency issues can be “broad.” An assistant to White said it is possible the state attorney’s office will investigate the Leon registration matter, if a complaint is received.

Carollo says he has no doubt as to Leon’s misbehavior.

“He claimed he was living in Miami, and he voted in Kendall three times. That’s a felony in the state of Florida,” Carollo said.

Leon, a non-practicing, 32-year-old attorney, meets Carollo, the familiar Miami political figure in a run off next Tuesday.

The winner will fill the seat left vacant by Carollo’s younger brother, Frank, who could not run for reelection due to term limits.