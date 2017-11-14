Miami Beach Getting Its 1st Target Store, Slightly Different

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach is getting its own Target store but it’s a bit different from others.

The company announced Tuesday they plan to open a small-format store on 5th Street and Lenox Avenue.

By small format, they mean a 32,900-square-foot store that is a bit more tailored to meet the needs of local guests and less merchandise in the store than their other locations.

The new store will provide items like clothing, accessories, baby items, swim gear, home and decor essentials, health products, beauty products and grocery items.

They will also offer Target’s Order Pickup service for those who opt to order their items online but would like to pick it up at the store.

Online orders are usually ready for in-store pickup within one hour.

Also different will be the store’s look.

You can expect a wood-plank exterior, open-air entryway and bold windows overlooking the streets below among other things.

The store, which is expected to open in Spring 2019, will hire about 60 people.

Target’s small-format store in Miami Beach is the first of its kind to open in South Florida.

In all, the company plans to have more than 130 small-format stores by the end of 2019.