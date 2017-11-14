Surveillance Video Captures Would-Be Robber Rough Up Store Owner’s Wife

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shocking video from a South Florida convenience store captured an armed man ambush the store owner’s wife, who puts up a fight.
It was October 20th, a little after 1:30 in the afternoon, when a man, up to no good, walked through the doors of the St. Jacques Market on 62nd Street in Little Haiti.
The man demanded money from the store owner’s wife. He then started to push her around, terrorizing her with his gun and threatening to kill her.
After she was pushed to the back of the store, and knocked down, the woman bolted for the door in an attempt to escape.
She made it outside but the armed robber pulled her back inside the little store.
The suspect headed back in and picked up his gun. Surveillance cameras captured it from two angles/
The woman eventually escaped and the gun-toting suspect left empty-handed.
“I hope the police… help me out because they tried to kill my wife,” said Jacques Evariste.
Miami Police looking for a black male between 20 to 25 years old. He’s between 150 to 160 pounds, 6’ to 6’2” and speaks Creole.
If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS.